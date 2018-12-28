Golden (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of TheNewsTribune.com reports.

Golden missed the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to the Rams due to an ankle injury, but the issue also kept him from practicing this week. Fellow defensive end Benson Mayowa (back) is considered questionable as well, which could result in a heavy workload for starter Chandler Jones in the season finale.