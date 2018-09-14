Cardinals' Markus Golden: Questionable for Week 2
Golden (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Coach Steve Wilks termed Golden "day-to-day" Wednesday, which marked his return to practice after nearly a year of rehabbing his right knee. Golden proceeded to participate in a limited capacity all week, so it would behoove the Cardinals to be cautious with the pass rusher. In the end, his status won't be known until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Returns to practice•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Misses practice again•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Skips practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Activated from PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Health status shaky entering 2018 season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...