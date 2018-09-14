Golden (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coach Steve Wilks termed Golden "day-to-day" Wednesday, which marked his return to practice after nearly a year of rehabbing his right knee. Golden proceeded to participate in a limited capacity all week, so it would behoove the Cardinals to be cautious with the pass rusher. In the end, his status won't be known until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 PM ET kickoff.