Cardinals' Markus Golden: Returning after long recovery
Golden (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nearly one year removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee, Golden's recovery has come full circle. Assuming he takes the field, he likely will have a limited snap count to ensure he doesn't put too much stress on the knee. That said, premier pass rusher Chandler Jones finally has a running mate to chase down opposing quarterbacks.
