Golden (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, taking part in a limited fashion, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The appearance marks Golden's first since tearing the ACL in his right knee Week 4 of last season. After accruing 12.5 sacks during a breakout 2016 campaign, he managed none before the season-ending injury. The Cardinals are expected to take a cautious approach with the pass rusher, but coach Steve Wilks termed Golden "day-to-day" in advance of Sunday's road game against the Rams. "I want to make sure, again, that I don't push him out there too soon because I don't want him to have a setback," Wilks told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Consequently, Golden's status for Week 2 appears to be up in the air.

More News
Our Latest Stories