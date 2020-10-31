Golden was activated off the commissioner's exempt list Saturday and has joined the Cardinals' 53-man roster, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Cardinals traded for Golden last week, but he had a roster exemption until he cleared the COVID-19 protocols. He's been cleared and will begin preparing for the Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins. The team hopes Golden will bolster the pass rush that has taken a hit with Chandler Jones (biceps) done for the year. Golden certainly appears up to the task, as he produced 10 sacks over 16 games with the Giants in 2019.