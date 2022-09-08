Golden (toe) did not participate during the Cardinals' practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Golden is likely to be a game-time decision for Arizona's Week 1 contest against the Chiefs on Sunday after head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's dealing with an undisclosed injury Monday. The veteran linebacker stacked up 48 tackles and a career-best 11 sacks with Arizona last season, and he should serve an important role in the team's pass rush once again in 2022. In Golden's possible absence, rookies outside linebackers Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas would likely see increased roles against Kansas City.