Cardinals' Markus Golden: Skips practice Wednesday
Golden (ACL) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Golden was activated off the PUP list Saturday, but it appears he's not ready to join his teammates on the practice field. With just a few days remaining before the opener, he will have to progress quickly if there's any chance for him to play.
