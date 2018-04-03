Golden (knee) began running Tuesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coming off a 12.5-sack season the previous year, Golden suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 and finished 2017 without a sack. He's unlikely to be available any sooner than training camp, though the reports on his progress have been positive. The 27-year-old edge rusher may end up transitioning to defensive end this upcoming season, as new head coach Steve Wilks oversaw a 4-3 unit during his time as the Panthers' defensive coordinator. Golden has spent the first three year of his career in a 3-4 base scheme, primarily rushing the passer as an outside linebacker without his hand on the ground. Listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Golden is only slightly undersized by 4-3 DE standards.