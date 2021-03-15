Golden is re-signing with the Cardinals on a two-year contract, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Arizona originally acquired Golden in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, but he left as a free agent after a disappointing 2018 campaign. He then recorded 11.5 sacks and 33 QB hits in 23 games for the Giants before they traded him back to the Cardinals in October. Golden continued his solid play and solidified his value post-trade, with 14 QB hits, three sacks and two takeaways in nine games for the Cardinals. He struggled to stay on the field early in his career, but we've now seen back-to-back 16-game seasons in which he displayed the pass-rushing prowess first spotted during his breakout 2016 (12.5 sacks).