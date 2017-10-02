Golden suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 18-15 overtime win over the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2015 second-round pick, Golden enjoyed a breakout 2016 campaign that included 51 tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He was off to a slow start this year with only 11 tackles and nary a sack in four games, but this is nonetheless a huge loss for an Arizona defense that's had Golden on the field for 84 percent of its snaps this season. Kareem Martin, an untested 2014 third-round selection, figures to fill in as the starting outside linebacker opposite Chandler Jones. The Cardinals will be highly dependent on Jones to generate a pass rush, though it helps that the team boasts an impressive secondary.