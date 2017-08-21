Cardinals' Markus Golden: Suits up Saturday
Golden (ankle) played 21 defensive snaps during Saturday's preseason loss to the Bears.
Since training camp kicked off, Golden has dealt with plantar fasciitis and an ankle concern, the latter of which forced him out of practice for multiple days last week. However, he was able to take the field Saturday, when he added a solo tackle to his tackle for loss from preseason Week 1. In order to preserve the pass rusher's health, don't be surprised if he logs more DNPs in practice in order to give him a good shot to accrue double-digit sacks for the second consecutive season.
