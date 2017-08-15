Golden (foot) played eight of 54 defensive snaps, all as a reserve, during Saturday's preseason win against the Raiders, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Golden's usage isn't all that surprising, considering he earned just shy of 71 percent of the defensive snaps last season, and his sole contribution Saturday was a tackle for loss. Expect the Cardinals to give him plenty of opportunity to run down quarterbacks opposite Chandler Jones in pursuit of a second consecutive campaign with double-digit sacks.