Cardinals' Markus Golden: Takes the field Saturday
Golden (foot) played eight of 54 defensive snaps, all as a reserve, during Saturday's preseason win against the Raiders, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Golden's usage isn't all that surprising, considering he earned just shy of 71 percent of the defensive snaps last season, and his sole contribution Saturday was a tackle for loss. Expect the Cardinals to give him plenty of opportunity to run down quarterbacks opposite Chandler Jones in pursuit of a second consecutive campaign with double-digit sacks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Dealing with minor foot issue•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Leads Cardinals with 12.5 sacks•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Records two sacks in Saturday victory•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Will play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Questionable Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Notches two sacks in Week 5•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...