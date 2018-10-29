Cardinals' Markus Golden: Tallies sack Sunday
Golden recorded seven tackles (all solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over San Francisco.
Golden doubled his tackle total on the year and notched his first full sack against the 49ers. He's dealt with injuries through the first half of the season but appears to be rounding back into form. He'll look to maintain his momentum against the Chiefs after the Cardinals' Week 9 bye.
