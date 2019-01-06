Golden (ankle) would prefer to stick with the Cardinals as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports. "I'd love to stay here and be an Arizona Cardinal for the rest of my career, because this is the team that believed in me and gave me a chance to play in the NFL," Golden said Monday.

After accounting for 16.5 sacks in his first two seasons, including a breakout 12.5-sack campaign in 2016, Golden has been bit by the injury bug the last two years. In 2017, he tore his ACL in Week 4, missing the rest of the year and the first two games of the most recent season. He returned to action Week 3, but three more DNPs dotted the remaining schedule en route to a disappointing 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 appearances. With fellow pass rusher Chandler Jones owed a hefty sum through 2021, the Cardinals likely won't consider bringing back Golden on anything other than a prove-it deal, especially with a strong crop of sack artists in the upcoming draft.