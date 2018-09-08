Golden (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Golden tore his ACL early last season and still is not 100-percent. The defensive end was activated from the PUP list Sep. 1, indicating that the Cardinals think he could return to game action sometime in the first six weeks of the season. In the meantime, Benson Mayowa figures to see extended snaps at defensive end as long as Golden remains out.