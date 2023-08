Mack departed Tuesday's practice due to a left leg injury, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Mack sustained the injury during 7-on-7 drills when he appeared to lose his footing. Tuesday's session marked his third since joining the Cardinals last Friday. With Keaontay Ingram also tending to an abdominal injury at the moment, Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams and Emari Demercado are the team's healthy running backs behind starter James Conner.