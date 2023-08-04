The Cardinals signed Mack to a one-year contract Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

After spending the first five years of his career with the Colts, the 2017 fourth-round pick split time between the 49ers and Broncos in 2022, ultimately turning 24 touches into 183 yards and two touchdowns in eight appearances. He ended last season on injured reserve due to a hamstring issue, but following a workout with the Cardinals on Thursday, he's a member of the team one day later. Arizona could use some RB depth in the preseason with starter James Conner unlikely to see much, if any, action. Plus, top backup Keaontay Ingram currently is dealing with an unknown injury, leaving Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams, Mack and Emari Demercado as the other healthy options.