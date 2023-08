Mack tore his left Achilles during practice Tuesday, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Mack had just signed with the team Friday, but his attempt to play in the NFL this season is likely over. The 27-year-old previously suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2020 campaign, and he's struggled to find a consistent role since. Mack will now work to get healthy although it's unclear what his future may hold.