Brown (heel) is active for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

Brown was held out of drills during the entirety of Week 13 prep due to a heel injury, but coach Jonathan Gannon relayed to Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com on Friday that the wideout was "trending in the right direction" to play Sunday. Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network eventually reported an expectation that Brown would be able to do so, and his availability now has been confirmed. Brown thus will be taking on a Steelers defense that has yielded the eighth-most yards per target (8.6) to opposing wide receivers this season.