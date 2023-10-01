Brown (thumb) is active for Sunday's game in San Francisco.

The Cardinals tacked Brown on to the practice report Thursday as a limited participant due to a thumb injury. He maintained that activity level Friday before getting a questionable tag for Week 4. There was an expectation that Brown would be a game-time call, and he indeed avoided being listed as inactive prior to Sunday's kickoff. Through three contests this season, he's made up for lacking receiving totals (14 catches for 143 yards on 22 targets) with a touchdown in back-to-back outings.