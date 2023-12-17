Brown (heel) is active for Sunday's contest versus the 49ers.

Brown has been tending to a heel injury since Week 12 prep and even made an early exit from the Cardinals' Week 13 win at Pittsburgh. After the team's Week 14 bye, he followed up no activity Wednesday with back-to-back capped sessions Thursday and Friday before entering the weekend as questionable for Week 15. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported early Sunday that Brown was in line to suit up, which has come to pass. Brown thus will be taking on a San Francisco defense that has allowed the sixth-highest catch rate (67.3 percent) to opposing wide receivers this season.