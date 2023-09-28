Brown was limited in practice Thursday due to a thumb injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown practiced fully Wednesday, but apparently the wideout injured his thumb during Thursday's session, which makes his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers worth monitoring. Friday's injury report will clarify whether Brown heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared to face San Francisco.
