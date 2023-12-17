Brown departed Sunday's game against the 49ers with a heel injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Brown dealt with a heel injury prior to each of the Cardinals' last three contests, and he now has exited early for a second straight game. If he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 15 with no targets on his ledger.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Expected to play Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Practicing again•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Limited in return to practice•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Back at practice Thursday•