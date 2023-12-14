Brown (heel) returned to practice Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Prior to the Cardinals' Week 14 bye, Brown tended to a heel injury during Week 12 and 13 prep, but he suited up on both occasions. Still, he exited the latter contest in Pittsburgh during the third quarter and was unable to return. With the benefit of the recent respite and no activity at Wednesday's session, Brown now appears to be putting himself in a position to be available Sunday against the 49ers, though his activity level in Arizona's second Week 15 session won't be known until later Thursday.