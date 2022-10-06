Brown (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown was a late addition to the Cardinals' injury last Friday, when he was limited in practice by a foot issue and entered the weekend as questionable. He ended up playing Week 4 at Carolina on his way to six catches (on 11 targets) for 88 yards and one touchdown in a 26-16 win. The same injury popped up again this week, as Brown was a non-participant Wednesday. Now that he's back on the field, though, he's setting himself up to be available Sunday against the Eagles.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Not practicing due to foot issue•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finds end zone in win•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Playing in Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Expected to face Panthers•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Massive numbers in loss•