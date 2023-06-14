Brown (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Brown was held out of Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons, but his quick return to the field indicates that the foot issue he was dealing with was nothing concerning. In the wake of the Cardinals' release of DeAndre Hopkins, Brown, who logged a 67-709-3 receiving line in 12 games in 2022 -- is poised to serve as the team's top wide receiver option this coming season, though at this stage it's unclear when starting QB Kyler Murray -- who had surgery to repair a torn ACL on Jan. 3 -- will be able to return to game action.