The Cardinals activated Brown (foot) from injured reserve Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
With the anticipation over, the Cardinals finally will have the wide receiver duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Brown available in the same game for the first time this season Sunday against the Chargers. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has said that Brown likely will be on a "pitch count" of sorts in his first action since Week 6, according to Urban. Still, Brown's presence could mean for a more potent Arizona offense, as he put together a 43-485-3 line on 64 targets in the first six contests of the campaign.
