Brown (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown and A.J. Green (knee) both were full practice participants Friday and avoided the final injury report, while Rondale Moore (knee) is listed as questionable and likely will be a game-time decision. Brown gets a tough matchup against the Eagles and their talented CB duo (Darius Slay, James Bradberry), but it's tough to take him out of lineups when he's averaging 11.3 targets per game and has scored at least 12.8 PPR points each week. The nature of his production has been quite different from most of his time in Baltimore, with Brown relying on volume rather than big plays and seeing more of his targets near the line of scrimmage. He's notable avoided any drops this year, but has yet to produce a gain of more than 26 yards.