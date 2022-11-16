Arizona designated Brown (foot) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown can return to the practice field as soon as Wednesday, opening a 21-day window before he needs to be activated from IR. The Cardinals presumably hope to have him available well before that window closes, perhaps even as soon as Monday's game against the 49ers. Brown averaged 7.2 catches for 80.8 yards and 0.5 touchdowns over the first six weeks of the season, before missing the past month with a foot injury while DeAndre Hopkins returned from suspension and took over as Arizona's high-volume No. 1 receiver.
