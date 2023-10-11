Brown didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brown is no stranger to injury reports in his career, and his Week 6 status now is up in the air. Fortunately for the fifth-year pro, he has chances to practice Thursday and Friday before the Cardinals potentially give him a designation ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Rams. Brown has been working with quarterback Joshua Dobbs for the entire season, but the wide receiver's production has been on point, resulting in 25 catches (on 42 targets) for 300 yards and three touchdowns in five games.