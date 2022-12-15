Brown was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After avoiding the injury report entirely Wednesday, Brown made an appearance one day later. Illnesses can be fickle, with a variety of recovery timelines, so his status will be one to watch closely as the week goes on. If Brown enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Denver, a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff allows for less players to pivot to if he ends up inactive.