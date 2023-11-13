Brown had a 28-yard catch on his four targets during Sunday's 25-23 victory over the Falcons.

Otherwise, Brown made no other impact in the box score in a game in which the Cardinals welcomed back quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) for the first time in 11 months. In the eight outings in which Murray started and Brown was available last season, Brown put up a 53-565-3 line on 80 targets, including five performances of 60-plus receiving yards and at least six targets on each occasion. Sunday's chunk play is indicative that some chemistry still is there between Brown and Murray, and the wide receiver will seek out a better outcome next Sunday at Houston.