Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown (foot) has a chance to play in Monday's game against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brown was designated to return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday and now will be evaluated on the practice field. If the Cardinals don't deem Brown ready to play Monday, he could make it back for a Week 12 matchup against the Chargers, after which Arizona will go on bye.