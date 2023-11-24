Brown (heel) didn't appear to be participating in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown opened Week 12 prep Wednesday as a limited participant due to the heel issue, but with the receiver tracking toward a second straight absence from practice to close out the week, he doesn't appear to be trending toward playing Sunday against the Rams. The Cardinals will provide an update on Brown's status after Friday's practice, when the team will likely give him a designation for Sunday's contest or rule him out in advance of the weekend. Michael Wilson (shoulder) has already been ruled out for the Week 12 contest, and if Brown ends up sidelined against the Rams as well, the Cardinals would be left with Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Zach Pascal (hamstring) and Andre Baccellia at receiver, plus an addition or two from the practice squad.