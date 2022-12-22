Brown (groin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Brown is a mid-week addition to the Cardinals' injury report, as he's now tending to a groin issue. After spending Weeks 7 through 11 on IR due to a foot injury, he's dealt with health concerns in back-to-back weeks, with an illness impacting his on-field work during Week 15 prep. Brown still was able to suit up this past Sunday at Denver and log a typical 92 percent share of snaps en route to four catches (on eight targets) for 19 yards. In the end, Friday's report will reveal whether or not he goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Struggles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Suiting up in Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Likely available Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Returns from illness•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Comes down with illness•