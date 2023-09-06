Brown was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown is no stranger to lower-body injuries, including to his hamstring, as he dealt with a hammy issue in August 2021 and again during last year's training camp. He didn't miss any official game action as a result, and his ability to handle some reps Wednesday generally is a decent sign the current concern isn't serious. Still, Brown's status should be watched closely as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game at Washington.