Brown was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a heel injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown previously had his practice reps impacted by a thumb injury during Week 4 prep and again by an illness ahead of Week 6 action, but he hasn't missed any games to date. The return of quarterback Kyler Murray from his torn ACL hasn't helped his production, as he's managed just 40 yards from scrimmage on three catches (nine targets) and one carry the last two games. With another health concern in tow, Brown's status will be monitored as the week goes on to see if he may be inhibited or sidelined Sunday against the Rams.