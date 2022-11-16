Brown (foot) is being designated for a return from injured reserve, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown can practice as soon as Wednesday, opening a 21-day window before he needs to be activated from IR. The Cardinals presumably hope to have him back much sooner than that, perhaps even as soon as Monday's game against the 49ers. Brown averaged 7.2 catches for 80.8 yards and 0.5 TDs over the first six weeks of the season, before missing the past month with a foot injury while DeAndre Hopkins took over as Arizona's high-volume, No. 1 receiver.