Brown (heel) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown was able to play through a heel injury this past Sunday against the Rams, but he also hasn't practiced since last Wednesday. Perhaps Brown doesn't need to get any on-field work in order to be available for game day, but he now has just one more opportunity to practice before the Cardinals potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh.