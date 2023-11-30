Brown (heel) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown was able to play through a heel injury this past Sunday against the Rams, but he also hasn't practiced since last Wednesday. Perhaps Brown doesn't need to get any on-field work in order to be available for game day, but he now has just one more opportunity to practice before the Cardinals potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Team-high yardage total in loss•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Suiting up in Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Could sit out another practice•