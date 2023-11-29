Brown (heel) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown managed just one limited practice last week due to a heel injury, but despite receiving a questionable tag for this past Sunday's game against the Rams, he was able to suit up and turn a season-high 12 targets into six catches for 88 yards. He'll have a pair of chances to mix into the drills as the week goes on before the Cardinals potentially make a similar ruling on his potential to play Week 13 in Pittsburgh.