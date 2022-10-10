Brown caught eight passes for 78 yards on 10 targets against Philadelphia on Sunday.
Brown could have had another touchdown if not for a dropped pass, but he can only be criticized so much considering his box score was still very clean overall. Brown has generally been productive for the Cardinals and his fantasy investors, and in Week 6 he gets a Seattle defense that seemingly can't cover anyone, least of all a blur like Brown.
