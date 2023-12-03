Brown left Sunday's contest at Pittsburgh due to a heel injury.
Brown didn't practice during Week 13 prep due to a heel issue, so he may have aggravated it upon his departure in the third quarter. If he's unable to return, he'll end Sunday's game with no catches on three targets. With Michael Wilson (shoulder) and Zach Pascal (personal) inactive, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Andre Baccellia and Dan Chisena are left as the Cardinals' healthy and available wide receivers.
