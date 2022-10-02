Brown (foot), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown was added to the injury report Friday, though he still managed a limited session. While that casts some doubt over his status Sunday, he appears probable to suit up. Kyler Murray is likely to look Brown's way quite often, as A.J. Green (knee) has been ruled out and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) remains sidelined.