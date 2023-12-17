Brown (heel), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown was held out of practice coming out of a Week 14 bye but then managed limited sessions Thursday and Friday. This report makes it seem likely he will suit up, but we won't know officially until inactives are announced 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Even if he plays, Brown is at risk for an in-game setback like the one that held him out for most of the second half of a Week 13 win at Pittsburgh.