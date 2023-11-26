Brown (heel), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown looks on track to face Los Angeles, but his status may not be made official until the Cardinals release their inactive list roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. The return of quarterback Kyler Murray has resulted in a puzzling dip in Brown's production, with the wideout having posted just three catches for 46 yards without a touchdown in his last two appearances. Of course, Brown and Murray have a well-established rapport and should get back on track soon, and the two have a favorable Week 12 matchup. Brown's injury adds a complicating factor into the equation, though head coach Jonathan Gannon called the wideout's absences from practice this week "precautionary."