Brown (thumb) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup against San Francisco, but it looks like he's trending in the right direction to take the field. The No. 1 wideout has scored in two consecutive weeks, but playing through a thumb injury against an elite 49ers' defense may not be an ideal recipe for success Week 4. Official word on Brown's status will come prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.