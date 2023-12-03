Brown (heel) is listed as questionable but is expected to play in Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown didn't practice in any capacity Week 13 due to a heel injury, but the expectation is nonetheless that Arizona will have him on the field for Sunday's contest. Despite missing two of three practices during Week 12 prep, Brown proceeded to suit up for the Cardinals' 37-14 loss to the Rams and turned in a six-catch, 88-yard performance on 12 targets. He remains an intriguing fantasy option as long as he manages to avoid the Cardinals inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.