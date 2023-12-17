Brown (heel), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coming out of the Cardinals' Week 14 bye, Brown failed to practice Wednesday but returned to the field Thursday and Friday as a limited participant. Though head coach Jonathan Gannon has acknowledged that Brown's painful heel injury requires regular management, the wideout nonetheless appears poised to play through the health concern Sunday. Official word on Brown's status will arrive when Arizona unveils its inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but even though he's expected to play, the receiver could be at risk of an in-game setback.