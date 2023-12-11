Coach Jonathan Gannon noted Monday that all signs point to Brown (heel) being able to practice this week, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brown exited the Cardinals' Week 13 win over the Steelers due to a heel injury, but the wideout appears to have benefited from the team's subsequent bye week. Assuming Brown is indeed able to practice without issue in the coming days, he'll have a chance to suit up Sunday against the 49ers, who sit atop the NFC West standings with a 10-3 record.