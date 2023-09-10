Brown (hamstring) is expected to suit up Sunday versus Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington, but it looks like Arizona's top wideout will be on the field. The same is true for tight end Zach Ertz (knee), which is notable news for an offense that should need all the help it can get. Joshua Dobbs is expected to start over Clayton Tune in Week 1, though the Cardinals haven't yet officially named a starter. Arizona's inactives list, to be released ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff time, will provide an official word on both Brown and Ertz.